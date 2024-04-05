Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 60.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Fastenal stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

