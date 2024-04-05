Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $112.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.