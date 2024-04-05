FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Richard W. Smith Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

