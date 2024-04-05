Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

CAH stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

