Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

