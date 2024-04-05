Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.94

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.94 and traded as high as $42.08. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 52,074,024 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Barclays PLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,377,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635,403 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103,286.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,413,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386,526 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,759,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,244,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040,358 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $300,800,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

