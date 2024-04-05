Financial Survey: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surrozen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Surrozen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.32 Surrozen $12.50 million 1.85 -$36.00 million ($17.39) -0.65

Analyst Ratings

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and Surrozen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Surrozen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 434.74%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Surrozen.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80% Surrozen N/A -55.24% -47.01%

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Surrozen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.