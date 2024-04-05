First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.