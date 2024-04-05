First Bancorp Inc ME Has $607,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $337.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average of $308.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.