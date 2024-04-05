First Bancorp Inc ME Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.63 and a twelve month high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

