First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 1,603 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VTV opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

