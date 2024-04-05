First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 2,144 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in General Electric were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after buying an additional 1,619,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $147.35 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

