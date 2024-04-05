First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 65 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,036,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

