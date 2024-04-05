First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 8,816 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. First Bancorp accounts for 16.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME owned 6.55% of First Bancorp worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.56.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

