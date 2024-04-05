First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

