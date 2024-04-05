First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

FHB opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

