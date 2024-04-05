Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDL

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.