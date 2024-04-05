Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE FSI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.