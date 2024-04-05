Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE FSI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
