FlexShopper, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

FlexShopper Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShopper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

