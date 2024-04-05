FlexShopper, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
FlexShopper Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of FPAY opened at $1.36 on Thursday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
