Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Declares Dividend of $6.04

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $125.61 and a 1-year high of $169.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
