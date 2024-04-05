Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Declares Dividend of $6.04

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $125.61 and a 1-year high of $169.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

