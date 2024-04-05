Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

