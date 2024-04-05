Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 19,653 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. Fulton Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 1.25% of Fulton Financial worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 519.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 517.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.33 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

