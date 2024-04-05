FY2025 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

ESPR stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836,567 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

