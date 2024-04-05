FY2025 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Increased by Zacks Research

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for STERIS in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.44. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.