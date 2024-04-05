GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEHC. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

