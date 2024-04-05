General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

