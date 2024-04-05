Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $12.19. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 527,046 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Further Reading

