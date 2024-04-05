GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $172,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after buying an additional 218,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

