GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$51.83.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.2270169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total value of C$461,513.25. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

