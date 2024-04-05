Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.28

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.28 and traded as high as C$50.47. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$48.85, with a volume of 208,266 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0055777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

