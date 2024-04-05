Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $92.80. Approximately 45,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 694,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,657 shares of company stock worth $22,151,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $22,075,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.