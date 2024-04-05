Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $78.61 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

