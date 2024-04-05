Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

