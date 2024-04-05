Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of JPIB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

