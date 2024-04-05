Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

