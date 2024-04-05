Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $29,234,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CCL opened at $15.06 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.