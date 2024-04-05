Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2,614.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 249,505 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 206.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 107,930 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Performance

SIHY opened at $44.91 on Friday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2994 dividend. This is a boost from Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.