Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

