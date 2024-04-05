Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

