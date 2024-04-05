Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Waters by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $334.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.18 and a 200 day moving average of $301.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

