Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after purchasing an additional 685,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after purchasing an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -184.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

