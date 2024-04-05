Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after buying an additional 1,971,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 111,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FNDA stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.