Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $55.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $57.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

