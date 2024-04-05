Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $270.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.59.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Globant by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

