Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.43

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 4,010,680 shares traded.
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 328.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.43.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 3.43 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.
Insider Activity
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greencoat UK Wind
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- About the Markup Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.