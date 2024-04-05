Guggenheim Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.