Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GHLD

Guild Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $912.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.01. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.82 million. Research analysts predict that Guild will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.