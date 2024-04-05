Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
