Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
