Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

