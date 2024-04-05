Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

XEL stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.